NFL

Houston Texans’ Tavierre Thomas named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Click2Houston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Houston Texans defensive back Tavierre Thomas has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after the team’s 41-29 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Thomas returned an...

www.click2houston.com

