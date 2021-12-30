ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Some schools return to virtual learning

WSMV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Covid cases rise through the holidays, some schools across...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Charles County Public Schools to Temporarily Shift to Virtual Learning

Charles County Public Schools in Maryland will delay in-person learning after winter break because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Students will learn virtually for at least the first week back, from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, the school district announced Wednesday. Athletics and extracurricular activities...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Covid#Mnps#News 4
phillytrib.com

84 Philly schools move to virtual learning temporarily due to staffing challenges

School District of Philadelphia officials announced Tuesday that three more schools will temporarily shift to virtual learning for the duration of the week. Those schools include General Louis Wagner Middle School, Anne Frank School and Northeast Community Propel Academy. District officials said the decision was based on "the latest staffing...
EDUCATION
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Virtual learning in Missouri: Why it may be harder for some districts in 2022

ST. LOUIS – As students are start school again after winter break some are starting remotely while others will be back in class. More Illinois schools are also starting the school semester off virtually. However, there is a difference in how schools are allotted virtual classroom instruction in different states. For example, Missouri’s Department of […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KKTV

District 11 shares Return to Learn Plan, not requiring masks or vaccinations when returning back

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The rising cases with the Omicron variant is continuing to be a concern as students and staff return back to school this week. 11 News reached out to all of the schools in the district for their Return to Learn plans. So far, District 11 has spoken with us about their plans to let families, students and staff make their own safety decisions when returning back.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Minnesota

Robbinsdale District Shifting 2 Schools To Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two schools in the Twin Cities are switching to distance learning later this week. Robbinsdale Area Schools sent a letter to families on Tuesday saying that Armstrong High School and Sandburg Middle School are shifting to at-home learning due to the number of positive and symptomatic COVID-19 cases. Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) posted an image of the letter on social media. Distance learning at the two schools will begin Thursday and last through Jan. 17, district officials say, adding that there are currently no plans to change learning models at other district schools. The district says it will continue to monitor and assess the situation with state and local health officials, adjusting learning models or classroom setups as needed. RELATED: Parents Sending Kids Back To School Amid COVID Surge Nervous About The Weeks Ahead Earlier this week, students across Minnesota returned to the classroom after the holiday break. While no districts have remained closed to switched to distance learning, some parents and educators told WCCO that they think more disruptions are inevitable given the spread of the Omicron variant in the state.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
The Independent

Schools brace for thousands of absent teachers as pupils return

Up to 8,000 teachers are expected to be absent when schools reopen on Thursday, a teaching union has said.John Boyle General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said thousands of teaching staff will not be able to attend schools because of Covid-19.The Government confirmed on Tuesday that schools will reopen as planned on Thursday following public health advice.Public health chiefs gave assurances to school management and unions that it was safe to return to the classroom, despite the high case numbers.Statement following meeting between @NormaFoleyTD1 and education stakeholders today - https://t.co/gtoM7QzM9r— Department of Education (@Education_Ire) January 4,...
EDUCATION
wbrz.com

Some Baton Rouge schools move to virtual learning over COVID concerns

BATON ROUGE - Some schools are moving classes to virtual learning as coronavirus cases continue to climb throughout the capital area. At least two schools in the Baton Rouge area announced Wednesday they were going virtual due to positive cases among staff and students. The East Baton Rouge Parish School...
BATON ROUGE, LA
PIX11

NYC teachers’ union wants schools to pivot to remote learning

NEW YORK — After days off for the holidays and as COVID surged in New York, students are set to return to their classrooms despite a plea from some for a pivot to remote learning. The union representing teachers suggested a temporary return to remote learning to Mayor Eric Adams. “However, he feels strongly that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy