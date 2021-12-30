ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New law aimed at helping domestic violence victims

WSMV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new law will go into effect January first that requires...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Beaumont Enterprise

Bexar County approves $3.3 million to help combat domestic violence

Welcome to Wednesday, San Antonio. Bexar County will soon hire more people and dedicate more resources to combating domestic violence. Here's what you need to know. Commissioners court approved spending $3.3 million on Tuesday to hire 12 new positions, including prosecutors, investigators ,and victim advocates to help combat a backlog of domestic violence cases.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Law.com

Pushing Contempt in Domestic Violence Cases

Attorneys should seek to have a good rapport with a judge except where it interferes with appropriate, zealous advocacy. It is better to have a judge’s respect for proper advocacy than to be thought of as “nice.”. “If you plan to be a trial lawyer, you are not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Barbers#Hair Stylists
WTOL 11

Domestic violence shelters anticipating increase in calls come the new year

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — As the new year approaches, domestic violence shelters are preparing to have more people reach out to them for help. "Our emergency shelter has remained full for the last two years. It’s very unusual that we would have a bed open for any length of time. We have families that are continuing to move in," The Cocoon Executive Director Kathy Mull said.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
southwestledger.news

Garvin wants alarm, security companies to help domestic abuse victims

State Senator Jessica Garvin is asking alarm and security companies to help domestic violence victims. The idea was sparked when Garvin, R-Duncan attended a meeting with law enforcement representatives in McClain County and discovered an area security firm was offering temporary free alarm service to victims of domestic abuse. Garvin...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy