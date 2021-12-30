New law aimed at helping domestic violence victims

Welcome to Wednesday, San Antonio. Bexar County will soon hire more people and dedicate more resources to combating domestic violence. Here's what you need to know. Commissioners court approved spending $3.3 million on Tuesday to hire 12 new positions, including prosecutors, investigators ,and victim advocates to help combat a backlog of domestic violence cases.
VIDEO: The Victim Center sees increase in domestic violence calls following holidays.
AMMAN, Jordan — By the time Umm Zeid caught the coronavirus in September, the Jordanian mother of three had spent 18 months losing a battle with what has become known as a shadow pandemic: domestic violence. Since the first wave of lockdowns, Umm Zeid has suffered in her small...
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — As the new year approaches, domestic violence shelters are preparing to have more people reach out to them for help. "Our emergency shelter has remained full for the last two years. It’s very unusual that we would have a bed open for any length of time. We have families that are continuing to move in," The Cocoon Executive Director Kathy Mull said.
State Senator Jessica Garvin is asking alarm and security companies to help domestic violence victims. The idea was sparked when Garvin, R-Duncan attended a meeting with law enforcement representatives in McClain County and discovered an area security firm was offering temporary free alarm service to victims of domestic abuse. Garvin...
TAMPA, Fla — To honor Gabby Petito, her family has launched the Gabby Petito Foundation to support organizations that locate missing persons and support survivors of domestic violence. “We want to honor Gabby’s memory and life by ensuring that no one ever has to experience what she did," Gabby’s...
Homicide rates spiked in big cities across the country at the peak of the pandemic. One hospital in New Jersey put a program in place to help reduce the number of victims in their community; CBS2's Leah Mishkin reports.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Valero recently donated $100,000 to Agape Child and Family Services. The money will help support the non-profit’s Families in Transition program. This donation will provide a safe place to call home for women fleeing domestic violence situations. Agape is using the funds to focus on...
MIAMI VALLEY — The holidays are a time of joy for many, but for those in abusive relationships, it can be stressful, isolating and even dangerous. On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by their partner in the United States, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
