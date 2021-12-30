Darby Township Commissioner Marvin Smith Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Darby Township commissioner is under arrest for an alleged sexual assault dating back to 2017. After a multi-year investigation, Philadelphia police say an arrest warrant was issued for Marvin Smith on Nov. 22.

He turned himself in on Tuesday.

In August 2017, police say Smith approached a male and told him he was a family friend.

Police say he then drove the victim to an area on South 63rd Street in Cobbs Creek and sexually assaulted him.

Smith, who is a 1st Ward commissioner in Darby Township, is charged with rape and related offenses.