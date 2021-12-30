ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

St. Landry Parish School Board returns mask mandate to schools

By KATC NEWS
 6 days ago
Masks and face coverings are making their way back to St. Landry Parish schools and facilities.

The return will take place in January 2022, according to a SLPSB Superintendent Patrick Jenkins.

The protocols will be for all community members, students and staff that frequent their properties.

Students will also be expected to continue to wear masks and face coverings on the school bus to and from school as well as all school related activities, according to Jenkins.

The board and Jenkins will discuss COVID-19 protocols at their upcoming January 6th school board meeting:

1. Consideration and / or action related to the CDC updates and shortened recommended isolation and quarantine period for the general population.

2. Discussion or action regarding SLPSB mask opt out mandates guidance, via proclamation 234 JBE 2021 .

Jenkins tells KATC, "I believe that wearing a face covering is one of several preventive tools (get vaccinated and boosted, get testing before travel, gatherings and upon return and social distancing to the maximize extent possible) to best mitigate the rapid spread of the omicron variant in our communities. I also believe that the best place to educate our children is school, face to face."

Lastly, the superintendent says that on behalf of the board, he wants to encourage community members, staff and students to sign up for COVID testing and test prior to attending school in January 2022, if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID 19.

