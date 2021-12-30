ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

SUV crashes into 2 pedestrians, Bronx restaurant; Driver on the run

 6 days ago

Two people were hurt, including a teenage girl, after an SUV plowed into them and smashed into restaurant in the Bronx.

The incident happened Wednesday shortly after 3 p.m. on East 129th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven.

The driver of a Dodge SUV with Texas plates struck a 17-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man before crashing into an outdoor dining structure at Villa Tapia.

The girl is in critical condition but is expected to survive. The 40-year-old victim suffered minor injuries.

They were both taken to nearby hospitals.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot.

ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

