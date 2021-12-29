ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

As Stefanski noted, hindsight analysis depends on the results

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgWq7_0dYhDf3v00

The Cleveland Browns are 7-8 with two weeks left in the 2021 NFL season. The year has not gone as the team would have hoped and, as often noted, the team is what their record says they are.

After the loss to the Green Bay Packers, head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the team’s decisions on the final offensive possession. With a chance to win the game with a field goal, the Browns threw the ball five straight times after Nick Chubb had gained 18 yards on three carries.

Stefanski noted the confidence in their decisions, noting that they felt in control of the game at that point. The coach noted that looking back and analyzing the decisions made by the offense is tinted by the results.

“We felt like we were in control there, but ultimately, when you do not come through, you second-guess everything – you second guess the first play of the game, the second play of the game or whatever it is. When it does not work, we are definitely second-guessing ourselves.”

While his statements are not wrong, they will likely fall on deaf ears with Browns fans. For the team, calling passing plays was the best way to move the ball at that time. Had it worked, fans would be praising Stefanski’s aggressiveness and QB Baker Mayfield’s clutch play, finally, late in a game.

Since the plays failed, hindsight analysis says they were the wrong plays. The same would have likely been true had the Browns continued to pound the ball with Chubb but the Packers had stopped him.

Based on Stefanski’s statements, the team will analyze their decisions but have been doing so all year long. Their analysis led to the play calls made late in Saturday’s loss to Green Bay. Had those very same plays led to a victory, they would have been lauded.

Will Cleveland’s second-guessing from Saturday lead to a significantly different offensive game plan and play calling on Monday Night Football? It seems unlikely but the team, and their fans, are hoping the result of the game is different.

Comments / 2

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Browns coach explains why Nick Chubb saw little action in first half

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb saw very little action in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, and that left many scratching their head. Chubb amassed just four first half carries and 12 overall. He averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per carry, so why didn’t Cleveland hitch their wagon to Chubb and ride things out? That’s a fair question.
NFL
WDTN

Stefanski says Mayfield not playing Sunday, will get surgery

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said banged-up quarterback Baker Mayfield is not playing in the team’s final game of the year Sunday. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Stefanski said Mayfield is getting surgery as soon as possible and that there is no timetable for Mayfield’s return, other than “as soon as possible.” The […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Green Bay Packers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

A long, hard look at the 2021 Cleveland Browns season

After the 2020 season ended, a Super Bowl contender is what the expectations for the team became heading into 2021. But with Cleveland officially eliminated from playoff contention a day before their Week 17 game, it's time to look at what went wrong in what began as such a promising season.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

TJ Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at their 43 on a 2nd-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty-backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
FanSided

Was Kirk Cousins benched? Vikings fans furious at QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was not benched. Instead, his vaccination status came back to haunt him. Yes, vaccinated individuals can still get COVID-19, but the likelihood of being infected is far greater when said person opts out of that defense system. Cousins has opted not to get vaccinated, which while his choice, also gives Vikings fans the right to be angry with him for missing a relatively large moment in their season.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
The Spun

Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Tonight is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be an emotional scene, as a result. Though these last few years haven’t been pretty, Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend. And tonight, he’ll play in what’s expected to be the last home game of his Steelers career.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
109K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy