ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Sheriff’s Office takes over investigation on Batesville Pet Store

By Jessica Ranck
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npAXd_0dYhDOFg00

BATESVILLE, Ark – The Independence County Sheriff’s Office is now leading an investigation into the Complete Pet Store East in Batesville.

They are asking anyone with information to go to them directly instead of posting on social media.

Our station first started investigating this story in early December. Wednesday we were contacted by a customer who says he lost more than a pet, but his entire business, blaming the pet store.

Batesville customers concerned about local pet store operations, say animals are being treated unfairly

Timothy May and his wife Susie breed Red Cherry Shrimp and sell them to fish stores to keep tanks clean.

Mays says he’s now out $30,000 and is blaming the pet store in Batesville.

“The amount of cruelty and neglect that’s going on is absolutely criminal,” May said.

Last week, Susie May said she went to the pet store to buy frozen bloodworms for the shrimp. She says she noticed the store conditions were not up to par.

“There was liter all over the place, the animals looked like they had not been fed,” Susie May said.

She says she asked the employee for the deed and when it was placed on the counter, it was a darker red.

“They should be nice and bright red even when frozen,” Timothy May said.

“He assured that it was fine that nothing wrong was with the freezer, that everything was good to go,” Susie May said.

Arkansas Game and Fish continue tracking chronic wasting disease in deer after case found in Union County

The May’s say they fed the worms to their animals and the next morning they were dead.

“They were piled up at the bottom of the tank and our whole two-year effort, just went down the drain,” Timothy May said.

May says he lost 30,000 shrimp and at one dollar apiece that adds up to a loss of $30,000.

The Arkansas Department of Health was previously investigating other claims made by customers earlier this month. They say the investigation has now been passed off to the sheriff’s office.

We reached out to the sheriff’s office who says the investigation is ongoing, asking the public to contact them with any concerns moving forward.

May says he’s calling for the store to be shut down. He says if something isn’t done soon he will seek legal action, not just for the loss of $30,000 but he says, the safety of the animals.

Our station reached out to the pet store on these specific claims but has not heard back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence County, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Batesville, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Deer, AR
County
Independence County, AR
Batesville, AR
Crime & Safety
Batesville, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
FOX 16 News

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
THAYER, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Weather#Animals#Batesville Pet Store#Red Cherry Shrimp#Arkansas Game And Fish
FOX 16 News

Lead investigator in Ronald Greene case retires

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A new development in the Ronald Greene case has surfaced today and its not one that’s expected. Ronald Greene died in the custody of Louisiana State Police in Monroe in 2019 and two troopers have already been charged with attempting to cover it up. Today we learn Louisiana State Police’s lead investigator […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy