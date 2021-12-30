New legislative maps reshaping future of battleground Michigan

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has officially chosen a new set of political district maps. And they are, in some cases, leading to major changes for communities.

Oakland University Professor David Dulio joined us on 7 UpFront to discuss how the redrawn maps are reshaping the future of Michigan as a battleground.

"It's really, one of the most fundamental aspects of our representative democracy, and the Commission has provided us with new maps for seats that will be chosen next year in 2022 for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Michigan Legislature, both the state House and the state Senate. And I say that that's the most basic or one of the most fundamental aspects of our representative democracy because it defines who will eventually represent who," said Dulio.

Dulio also said he anticipates these maps will face legal challenges, which he says is nothing new in the redistricting process.

" In fact, in Michigan, in previous redistricting cycles, we've seen challenges, we've seen court cases and they happen across the country. So when that happens, let's keep some perspective and realize that it's really something that happens all the time," he said.

Dulio said the fact that it was an independent commission that chose the new maps is important to note and that the process has been more transparent than it has been in the past.




