Publix now offering paid parental leave to new parents

(CBS4) – Employees at your King Soopers store may soon be picketing. Union members in Denver, Broomfield, Boulder, Parker and Colorado Springs voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike, citing what they called “the company’s egregious and unrelenting unfair labor practices.”
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 held the pre-authorization strike vote on Sunday in Denver and on Monday in Colorado Springs. King Soopers said if there is a strike, it’s not in good faith and is pursuing its own legal action against the union.
“Let’s be clear, Local 7 issued a strike authorization vote related to alleged unfair...
