ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Publix now offering paid parental leave to new parents

By The Associated Press
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Publix grocery store chain will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents, company officials announced Wednesday. Eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

A U.K. insurance company is now giving new grandparents one week of paid leave

Most grandparents play an important role in helping their families when their children welcome a new child into the world. Grandparents can be called on to watch over the family’s older children while their parents care for the newborn in the hospital. They also may have to run errands, take care of pets or stop by the house and watch the newborn so the new parents can get some much-needed rest.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
Dallas Business Journal

Study: Working parents are leaving employment and school programs due to childcare issues

As a result of childcare issues including affordability, care arrangement and accessibility, working parents in Texas may forgo promotions, postpone school and training programs and often leave the workforce completely, a recent analysis found. In its 2021 Untapped Potential Report for Texas, The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation partnered with...
COMMERCE, TX
Law.com

Dentons Canada Hikes Parental Leave Offer, Extends to All Staff

Canadian law firms can’t compete for talent on pay alone, so while most have increased pay levels, some like Dentons are also upping their game on the benefits side. Last month, Dentons Canada introduced a new firm-wide parental leave policy that provides a top up of government-provided benefits to 100% of people’s salaries for 26 weeks. The new policy applies to all staff and lawyers, whereas the firm’s previous top-up policy was for 17 weeks and only for women who were “lawyers or director-level business service professionals,” said Jillian Frank, Dentons’ chief talent and practice officer and a partner in its Vancouver office.
ECONOMY
chronicle99.com

IRS Payments 2022: New Surprise Bonus $5,200 Boosts Being Sent Out: Are You Eligible

IRS will issue surprise checks worth $5,200 in 2022; it will be a welcome relief for the beneficiaries across the US. The conclusion of the stimulus checks has affected the financial situation of low-income families. Marca reports the residents of the Navajo Tribe will receive checks worth $2,000, and the minors will receive $600. The onset of January will be a curtain-raiser to more monetary assistance for the citizens and their family members.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Leave#Food Drink#Schnucks
chronicle99.com

COLA Updates: New $1,657 Checks To Be Sent In 8 Days From January 12

The Social Security beneficiaries will receive a massive hike in the monthly wages after the 5.9% increase in COLA benefits. The growth results from a record rise in inflation at the end of 2021. The beneficiaries will start to receive monthly checks from January. The US Sun reports that the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Inflation is hitting the housing market, forcing South Florida buyers and sellers to change course

As inflation rises across the country, some buyers and sellers in South Florida are adjusting their home process to compensate. With the market in the region already red hot, real estate agents say they have been dealing with sellers who want to bump up their sell date, to take advantage of higher prices in case inflation slows the market while some buyers are also accelerating their buying ...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham area now seeing highest COVID case rate of the pandemic

As omicron - the new, hyper transmissible COVID-19 variant - spreads like wildfire in Alabama, one county is getting hit harder and earlier than the rest. Jefferson County, the state’s most populous county and home to Birmingham, now has the highest 7-day average for new cases per day ever seen by an Alabama county. Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows Jefferson County is averaging 1,433 new virus cases per day.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
San Diego weekly Reader

Hillcrest house falls from $12,000 to $5,000 in ten years

Flash forward eight years to a couple of months ago. Harry L. and Keria Rogers jump into my mind as Lynne and I are poking through one of my old family lines on Ancestry. I diverge from the family records to run a search for our house in the 1930 San Diego census and, lo and behold, there are the two lines filled with the Rogers’ information at our address. One of the interesting things about U.S. censuses is that the earliest ones (we’re talking 1790 as the earliest) contained next to nothing in the way of names or details.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Denver

Strike Looming Over Many King Soopers Stores In Colorado

(CBS4) – Employees at your King Soopers store may soon be picketing. Union members in Denver, Broomfield, Boulder, Parker and Colorado Springs voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike, citing what they called “the company’s egregious and unrelenting unfair labor practices.” The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 held the pre-authorization strike vote on Sunday in Denver and on Monday in Colorado Springs. King Soopers said if there is a strike, it’s not in good faith and is pursuing its own legal action against the union. (credit: CBS) “Let’s be clear, Local 7 issued a strike authorization vote related to alleged unfair...
COLORADO STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
161K+
Followers
42K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy