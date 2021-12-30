NLVPD’s first female police chief to retire after 26 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After 25 years of service, North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda has announced she will retire.

Chief Ojeda is expected to officially make the move into retirement on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

She first began her career with the North Las Vegas Police Department in 1995 as a dispatcher, Ojeda later became a police officer in 1997, serving in patrol, crime scene investigations, narcotics, and the detective bureau.

North Las Vegas City Manager Ryann Juden appointed Ojeda as the first female chief of the North Las Vegas Police Department on November 16, 2018.

Under Ojeda’s leadership, the department increased police presence on the streets by 10% by opening the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, established a Community Oriented Policing unit, and implemented extensive programming to enhance relationships with nonprofit partners, businesses, the faith community and residents.

The department now has a goal to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30 % by the year 2030.

“Nowhere else could I have had the privilege to work alongside the most dedicated, compassionate, and selfless law enforcement professionals in the field,” Ojeda said.

Assistant Chief Jacqueline Gravatt, a 20-year veteran of the Department, will serve as Acting Police Chief until a permanent Chief is named.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.