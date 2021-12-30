ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon COVID cases spike, new hospitalizations drop

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Np4D7_0dYhBCsE00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon saw a 25% increase in COVID cases in the week that ended December 27, but hospitalizations dropped 35% in the same time period.

The weekly spike in cases was seen even though there was a 7.1% drop in test results in the same time period. But the number of new hospitalizations dropped to 185, the lowest weekly total since the week ending July 25, OHA said.

COVID surge expected soon in Oregon kids

However, hospital beds are still near capacity. Only 7% of adult non-ICU beds and only 8% of adult ICU beds are available across Oregon.

But new cases jumped dramatically on Wednesday. Another 2331 new cases were recorded in 34 counties, health officials said, bringing the overall case count to 418,333. Another 9 people succumbed to COVID-related deaths, raising the cumulative death toll to 5640.

Those who died ranged in age from 70 to 91.

Additionally the weekly total in deaths dropped, from 140 to 89, authorities said.

OHSU update on omicron: ‘It’s infecting vaccinated people’

Despite the added ease of a number of vaccination clinics operating around the state, the 7-day running average of vaccinations dropped to 13,766 doses per day.

Cases by county recorded December 29, 2021:

Baker (5), Benton (67), Clackamas (141), Clatsop (16), Columbia (10), Coos (36), Crook (24), Curry (3), Deschutes (326), Douglas (47), Gilliam (2), Grant (11), Harney (1), Hood River (15), Jackson (144), Jefferson (37), Josephine (45), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (131), Lincoln (23), Linn (85), Malheur (20), Marion (168), Morrow (2), Multnomah (419), Polk (39), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (90), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (12), Washington (286) and Yamhill (102).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yamhill, OR
City
Wallowa, OR
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Washington State
City
Tillamook, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
City
Umatilla, OR
City
Wasco, OR
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#Weather#Oha#Icu#Ohsu#Omicron#Columbia
KOIN 6 News

Top 10 countries immigrants to Portland come from

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For those wanting to get know their diverse community a bit more, KOIN 6 News put together a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Portland. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Portland as of 2019’s five-year […]
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy