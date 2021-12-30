ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

redlakenationnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US sets global record of 1 mn reported Covid cases Monday

The United States reported more than one million new Covid-19 cases Monday after the long New Year's weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the Omicron variant spread at a blistering pace. There were 1,080,211 new cases in the country, a global record, although the number of cases reported on a Monday is usually higher than other days because of delays in weekend tallying, especially after such a three-day holiday weekend. Still, the figure is double the number of daily cases compared to the previous Monday. The rolling average over seven days -- which experts see as more reliable -- was 486,000 cases per day as of Monday evening, the university said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

Delaware Shattering Record Levels Of COVID-19 Cases & Hospitalizations, Reentering State Of Emergency

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware is shattering record levels of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the state reenters a state of emergency. The National Guard is again being called to duty to help with the exploding medical crisis. This is the predicted and dreaded post-holiday COVID surge that’s expected to get even worse. COVID cases in Delaware have doubled in just the last week. The stark new alert from the Delaware Health Department says COVID cases are at an all-time high. If you’re sick, you should assume it’s COVID and stay home except to get tested. Cases are up 227% in the last two...
DELAWARE STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Christmas#Johns Hopkins University#Americans
WHYY

U.S. children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers

The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. “It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

Rare Covid Symptom Is Back In Omicron Variant

The Omicron covid variant is in the news in 2022 even though its symptomatology is not severe at all, as we already reported. Now, Deseret.com reveals that the latest reports from the United Kingdom suggest that a common covid symptom has returned for the omicron variant — brain fog.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAAL-TV

Unvaccinated Mayo Clinic employees fired as of Jan. 3

(ABC 6 News) - Kathy Kerssen worked at a Mayo Clinic optical store for 19 years. Monday she lost her job. "I stayed till I got fired. I've never left a job. I've never been fired before," Kerssen said. Mayo Clinic announced in October that anyone not vaccinated and not...
ALBERT LEA, MN
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wsau.com

Mayo Clinic Nurse Fired for Choosing Healthcare Freedom

Registered Nurse Nicole Bauer was fired for rejecting the dangerous and ineffective Covid shot that the Mayo Clinic in Wisconsin required in order for her to keep her job. The same job that she performed so bravely and honorably during the height of the pandemic, the whole time unvaccinated. Nicole...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy