Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley disagrees with decisions from teachers unions to close schools after winter break due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. "It is unthinkable that unions are dictating the future of our children," the former South Carolina governor told Fox News Digital. "We have an entire COVID generation that will struggle to graduate high school because labor bosses put themselves over the welfare of our students. As parents, we have one job – the success of our children. It’s time to take on the teachers unions and fight back."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO