Glynn County Police Department asks for public’s help in solving homicide case

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving a homicide that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Police say it happened during a fight involving several unidentified persons in Selden Park in Brunswick.

Witnesses told police they saw several people using their phones and cameras to record the fight and possibly the shooting.

Police are asking for anyone who took photographs or filmed the incident to send footage anonymously through this link: https://glynncountypdga.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/seldon_park_shooting.

The link will take you to a system that asks for your phone number, but as long as you click the box that says “provide information” to remove the check, you will remain anonymous.

