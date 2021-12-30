Metro Transit to continue Emergency Snow Network on Thursday, Dec. 30

King County Metro Transit will continue to operate its Emergency Snow Network (ESN) this Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, due to ongoing freezing temperatures, difficult road conditions and another expected round of snow.

Service remains focused on about 60 core bus routes and shuttles to serve riders equitably and operate on roads prioritized for snow and ice removal.

Riders who intend to use Metro’s services should visit the Emergency Snow Network webpage to view details about routes in operation and to identify their options. Please note that most routes in the ESN are operating on their snow routing and masks are required on all public transportation.

The National Weather Service continues to forecast freezing temperatures and snow accumulation intermittently during the next several days for the greater Puget Sound area.

“Metro is committed to providing transit service even in inclement weather,” the county said. “Customers should be prepared for possible travel disruptions and are encouraged to monitor weather reports.

“During this period of adverse weather, we encourage people to avoid traveling if possible. Metro reassesses daily whether snow clearing efforts have adequately improved road conditions and if there is sufficient staffing and buses to restore service and operate the broader all-day transit network.”