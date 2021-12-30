ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briggs: For Michigan, is this season a blip or a breakthrough?

By By DAVID BRIGGS / The Blade
 6 days ago

MIAMI — Yeah, but what has the Michigan football team done lately?

Other than beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten, and deep-cleaning the souls of its fan base, not much* (*according to the internet, where Brutus6239 notes, “EVEN A BLIND SQUIRREL FINDS A BUCKEYE NUT ONCE IN A WHILE!!”).

So, it’s only fair to ask: What now?

What can blue do for an encore?

With the Wolverines at their greatest heights in a generation, can they keep climbing?

Can they author two more chapters in this storybook season, including in Friday night’s playoff semifinal against Georgia? “We want to win all the marbles,” Jim Harbaugh said.

And, beyond, can they build on their momentum and remain an annual national contender?

“Michigan should be at the top,” senior center Andrew Vastardis said Wednesday. “That legacy must carry on.”

We’ll see, but I’m especially intrigued by the latter question, and what this season means for the bigger picture.

If you’re a Michigan fan having too much fun in the moment to care, I hear you.

And let’s be clear: No one’s suggesting this Wolverines season is a fluke.

Just the opposite. There’s nothing about the team that traveled here to the Magic City for the Orange Bowl that’s smoke and mirrors. Nothing that suggests it’s built on the beach sands. Michigan is the real deal, unrelenting on defense and sledgehammers in cleats on offense. It runs you down, then runs you over. I mean, it didn’t run a single third-down play in the second half of its beatdown of Ohio State. Incredible.

These Wolverines are tough, talented, and, I’ll be damned, they just might win the national title. Bet against them at your own risk.

Still, the question looms: Is their success sustainable?

For a Michigan program fresh off its first Big Ten title since 2004 and just its second win over the Buckeyes since 2003, is this year an island in a sea of mostly good-but-not-great years?

Or does it represent — as Harbaugh said in suggesting his first six seasons were but a really long prologue — “the beginning?”

Is it a blip? Or is a breakthrough?

To me, it will all depend on how well Michigan can convert its on-field momentum into greater recruiting success.

As compelling as it is to see new blood crash the playoff party, college football is still a sport of superpowers, an oligarchy controlled by the handful of teams that stockpile the most talent.

Since the playoffs began in 2014, it’s no coincidence that Alabama (seven appearances), Clemson (six), Ohio State (four), and Georgia (two) have accounted for 60 percent of the slots. They’re the teams that consistently recruit at the highest level.

Any Tom, Dick, Michigan, or Cincinnati can crack the playoffs once, but, to become a regular, history suggests you have to stack blue-chip classes on top of blue-chip classes.

Which Michigan hasn’t done.

While Harbaugh has recruited well, his program remains a relative pauper compared to the rich-get-richer Goliaths like Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia.

Consider: In the past four classes, Michigan signed seven top-100 recruits and three five-star prospects (quarterback J.J. McCarthy, safety Daxton Hill, and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton). Ohio State signed 38 top-100 recruits and 16 five stars.

Same deal with Alabama and Georgia.

Picture Michigan’s matchup against the Bulldogs — who signed 40 top-100 prospects and 20 five stars in the past four classes — in NFL terms. If you think of a five-star recruit as a first-round pick, it would be as Michigan had one first-round selection in three of the past four seasons and Georgia had five every year.

The on-paper divide is crazy.

Of course, it was against the Buckeyes, too, and Michigan handled them.

There’s more to football than the recruiting rankings. Look at UM’s biggest stars. Aidan Hutchinson — the likely top pick in the 2022 NFL draft — wasn’t a top-100 recruit (112). Nor was David Ojabo (314). Or Hassan Haskins (975). You’ve got to coach and develop your talent, too, and no program has done that better this season than the Wolverines.

But ...

Where will they be next year without Hutchinson, Haskins, and Ojabo? Or without the three graduating starters from their world-beating offensive line?

It’s one thing when everything comes together for one year. It’s another to keep the good times rolling without the benefit of a plug-and-play assembly line of mega recruits.

To consistently compete with the superpowers, Michigan needs to become one itself.

My sense: It can take the next step.

When I blistered Harbaugh in recent years, it was because I still believed in the power of Michigan.

While UM has a less fertile recruiting base than Ohio State and the southern powers, it remains a Cadillac program, with every other advantage in the world. The biggest stadium in the country. The unmatched war chest. The history. The iconic helmet and fight song. The elite but not constraining academic profile. The Jordan Brand apparel deal. The superfamous former quarterback (Tom Brady) signing the current QB (Cade McNamara) to an endorsement contract.

Under any circumstances, there’s no reason Michigan can’t regularly sign top-five national classes — heck, Brady Hoke did just that in 2012 and ’13 — and that’s doubly true now, with the program riding its biggest wave since winning the national title in 1997.

It was interesting to see the first post-Ohio State ripples, including, almost immediately, commitments from a pair of top-100 prospects: Colorado offensive tackle Andrew Gentry in the 2022 class, and Florida linebacker Raylen Wilson in the ’23 class.

Who’s got next? Who knows?

But, for Michigan, its goal now is as clear as the Florida sky: to build a future as bright as its sun-splashed present.

