ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Where can you recycle your Christmas tree after the holidays?

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZaDyQ_0dYh9OQT00

(NEXSTAR) – Like so many stale fruitcakes in the last week of December, America’s Christmas trees often find themselves thrown away with the trash in the days following the holiday.

Unlike a stale fruitcake, however, discarded Christmas trees can still serve a number of useful purposes after reaching their natural expiration dates.

Tim O’Connor, the executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association , said Christmas trees can easily be recycled, repurposed or donated, and he considers each option much better than simply trashing the tree.

“There’s no reason to fill up the landfill with Christmas trees,” O’Connor told Nexstar. “If it ends up in a landfill, it’s taking up that space unnecessarily because it is biodegradable and decomposable.”

There are “so many better options” than tossing it in the garbage, said O’Connor, who recommended alternatives such as composting or mulching the tree.

Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

Just outside of Denver, in O’Connor’s neck of the woods, residents can drop off their trees with the parks department, where they will be converted to mulch for the community or the city’s landscaping needs. Many municipalities or local organizations, he said, will even arrange for pick-up, depending on where you live.

“The easiest way to find [your city’s tree-recycling options] is by searching online. But the parks department, or public works, or the local trash pick-up services may know where it’s being done, even if they’re not the ones handling it,” he said.

Aside from mulch, O’Connor said he was aware of several uses for old trees, which include everything from controlling erosion levels to shoring up undersea habitats or reefs.

Plenty of zoos, such as the Topeka Zoo in Topeka, Kansas, also give the trees to animals to play with for enrichment purposes.

“You can go online and watch videos of elephants playing with the trees ,” O’Connor said. “It’s pretty funny.”

Some of the animals, like goats or elephants, even enjoy snacking on discarded or leftover trees — something that probably can’t be said for those crusty old fruitcakes.

“There are so many ways to give the trees a second purpose,” said O’Connor. “Whereas if it goes into a landfill, it has no other purpose.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Residents encouraged to remove Christmas trees ASAP to avoid house fires

(WTAJ) — The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) strongly encourages that residents throw out their Christmas trees as soon as possible, citing that nearly one-third of Christmas tree fires happen in January. “As much as we all enjoy the look and feel of Christmas trees in our homes, they’re large combustible items that have the […]
WTAJ

Walmart, Kroger raising prices for COVID test kits

(WTAJ) — Walmart and Kroger both plan to raise the cost of at-home COVID-19 test kits this week. The BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen self-test will be priced at $19.88 at Walmart and $23.99 at Kroger, according to their websites. In 2021, both stores pledged to sell the test kits, made by Abbott Laboratories, for $14 for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Topeka, KS
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Fire destroys Bedford County home mere days into the new year

Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to correct the location. The fire occurred on Mosquito Hollow Road and it was originally reported to be on Mesquite Hollow Road. This story has been updated to reflect that correction. BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A home was completely destroyed Tuesday afternoon despite the efforts of over […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Duncansville PA CareerLink reopens to help job-seekers, employers

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PA CareerLink in Duncansville is reopening to the public to help with an increasing demand of those looking for a job and employers needing assistance. The Duncansville affiliate located at 536 3rd Avenue offers free computer assets to search for job opportunities and provide individualized support for people entering or […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Weather#Recycle#The Topeka Zoo
WTAJ

‘Mudi’? Try a toy: American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds

NEW YORK (AP) — An athletic Hungarian farm dog and a tiny pet of bygone Russian aristocrats are the latest breeds in the American Kennel Club’s purebred lineup. The club announced Tuesday that it’s recognizing the Russian toy and the mudi. That means they’re eligible to compete for best in show at many U.S. dog […]
ANIMALS
WTAJ

Virginia officials defend response to snowy gridlock on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials defending their response to a blizzard that stranded hundreds of motorists along a major interstate highway said conditions for the gridlock were caused by a combination of unusually heavy snowfall, plunging temperatures and a rainy start that kept them from pretreating the roads. There were no reported deaths or […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Recycling
WTAJ

Pediatric Cancer Fund expands its reach into Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A nonprofit organization based out of Bloomsburg, Pa. has helped families dealing with a child with pediatric cancer stay on top of bills and other payments since 2014. Despite the continued challenge of fundraising during the ongoing pandemic, the ThinkBIG® Pediatric Cancer Fund officially incorporated Clearfield County into its list […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy