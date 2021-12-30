ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speeding stop results in drug bust, cash seized

By Charlene Belew The Duncan Banner
 6 days ago
A routine patrol stop in Comanche for speeding led law enforcement to finding thousands of dollars in cash and almost four pounds of marijuana and the arrest of three suspects.

According to court records, Tan Latsavong faces a count of possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute after a former felony conviction while both Bounma Kingham and Khamfong Theppharaj face a charge each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute after a former felony conviction and transporting an open containing of intoxicating beverage.

Affidavits from police records show the stop happened around 6:11 p.m. on Dec. 19 when law enforcement spotted a car traveling 47 mph in a 35-mph zone.

When law enforcement stopped the car, they identified the vehicle occupants, who provided driver’s licenses as well as passports and United States reentry permits. At that time police asked about the smell of alcohol and the passengers said Bounma had been drinking, records show.

The same report shows lawmen reported the smell of “raw marijuana.” It is also noted that while looking over documentation, law officers discovered Theppharaj’s reentry permit was expired. When approached and asked about more documentation and marijuana in the vehicle, Theppharaj said she did not know if there was any in the car but advised they worked as marijuana trimmers, reports state.

Police asked the vehicle occupants to step out and began a search of the vehicle that ultimately turned up “marijuana shake all over the interior of the vehicle” as well as an open container of beer, rolling papers, grinders, pre-rolled joints, and several allergy and headache pills mixed around and in wrong containers, affidavits show.

The same report shows police also found multiple bags full of money, a ledger, and several receipts. Lawmen reported Theppharaj advised she would not like to speak to them, and Latsavong reportedly was not feeling well and “was going to pass out” so an ambulance was called, affidavits state.

The search also led police to find more marijuana cigarettes, marijuana in a plastic bag, multiple bags of marijuana in a box, and money.

Reports show police found a bag containing $380, a bag containing $2,474 and a bag containing $11,028. In total, records show 30 packages of marijuana as seized, for a total weight of 4.6 pounds.

Each party received a bond of $100,000. They are all due in court for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. March 2, 2022.

