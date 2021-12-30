Man Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man was wounded this morning in a shooting in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported about 10:45 a.m. at 94th Street and Vermont Avenue, according to Lt. C. McDaniel of the South Los Angeles Sheriff's Station.

The victim's condition was not known, McDaniel said.

A news videographer at the scene said a man was taken to a hospital by paramedics and that a car in a driveway appeared to be a focus of investigators.