ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Married at First Sight’s Ryan Oubre Speaks Out Amid Clara Berghaus Divorce: ‘It’s Called Avoidance’

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwqwU_0dYh8P1l00
Ryan and Clara. YouTube

Breaking his silence. Married at First Sight star Ryan Oubre shared his version of the events that led to his split from wife Clara Berghaus.

The project manager, 30, opened up about his divorce from the flight attendant, 28, in a lengthy statement posted via Instagram on Wednesday, December 29. He began by saying that he decided to speak out because he didn’t want to “sit idly by” as “untruthful statements” were made about about his family and friends.

“Getting married to a stranger is indescribable,” he wrote. “On one hand you fully trust the process and those involved and [on] the other, you think through what if this doesn’t work out.”

Oubre and Berghaus met during season 12 of the Lifetime series, which aired earlier this year. When the reunion special aired in May, the duo were still together, but two months later, they announced their split.

Though neither spouse hinted about what wrong at the time, Oubre’s new statement implied that he and Berghaus had off-camera issues that led to the breakup.

“You can’t truly be open to marry another race and not want to marry their culture (or at least minimum understand it),” he wrote. “What I can say is: walking into a family gathering and not speaking to anyone and scrolling through your phone will never fly and declining food (outside of a food allergy or avoidance) because you don’t like the way it looks won’t help either.”

The reality star went on to say how important it is that his potential partner understands how to navigate discussions of racism, especially if they want children.

“By marrying into a different race/culture you inherently adopt parts of their identity,” he continued. “Most importantly, your kids 100% will, and your kids will need you to help navigate it. … Choosing not to attempt to understand and educate yourself is a red flag.”

Oubre clarified that he didn’t intend the post as “an accusation of racism” against anyone. “We avoided having these conversations on camera as I knew this was a complex topic and did not want it to seem as I was weaponizing the camera against [Clara],” he explained. “I will own that — I intentionally derailed conversations or avoided them because I knew where it would go. We had enough of them off camera to know how it would go on camera.”

The former Lifetime personality seemingly hinted that some of Berghaus’ social media posts made him want to share his side of the story. In September, the Atlanta resident posted a TikTok video of herself dancing as she signed her divorce papers.

“Despite the months of weekly [marital] counseling sessions, and numerous conversations around these topics for months during/after the show that were ignored — it’s being used as content for clicks, likes, TikTok dances and the attention of the masses,” Oubre wrote. “Choosing to ignore having a conversation isn’t blindsiding, it’s called avoidance.”

The Georgia native concluded by saying that “Clara is 1000% allowed to have her own belief system,” adding that he “no idea what was put on that questionnaire” that the MAFS experts use to match couples. “I can assuredly tell you that life outlook and religion were non negotiable for me,” he noted.

Last month, Berghaus claimed via a TikTok video that Oubre “made it very clear” that he felt “he was more committed to our marriage than I was.” She said that was one of the reasons she decided to change her last name after their marriage. After months of back-and-forth, she still hasn’t been able to get her maiden name restored, but is still trying.

“I’m not looking for attention from a man who I also don’t really want anything to do with, and I’m dating other people,” she added. “So, yes, sometimes I’m looking for attention from men, but not that man.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
blackchronicle.com

Married At First Sight’s Jasmina And Michael

Married At First Sight is gearing up for a new season and what we hope will be several success stories. As previously reported season 14 takes place in Boston and a press release notes that it’s “destined to be romantic, surprising, and wickedly entertaining” as ten singles meet their stranger spouses at the altar and get married without ever meeting before. Once again the experts; Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Viviana Coles, are back providing professional guidance and they’re kicking things off with a Matchmaking Special.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Files for Divorce

Another couple from Married at First Sight has decided to go their separate ways. Just weeks after Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo revealed during the Season 13 reunion special that they'd split after filming but were giving things another shot, they released a statement to People Magazine announcing their divorce. For many fans, the writings were on the wall as they struggled to get back on track during taping following a major argument.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star's Marriage Reportedly Crumbles After Just 2 Months

Two months after they exchanged vows in front of President Joe Biden, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King and her husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, have split. According to Page Six, which reported the news on Christmas Eve, King and Owens split after two months of marriage. A source told the publication, "She has told friends they broke up."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Married At First Sight#First Sight
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight bride Gabrielle Bartlett is left heartbroken as she tests positive for Covid just days before Christmas

Christmas has been cancelled for Gabrielle Bartlett, after the Married At First Sight star tested positive for Covid-19 this week. The marriage celebrant, 47, shared her heartbreaking news on Thursday with a sarcastic Instagram Story post that read: 'Thanks for the Covid positive Xmas pressie, universe...'. 'So festive... so special...
RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Porsha Williams And Fiancé Simon Guobadia Set A Date For Their Upcoming Wedding

Wedding bells are soon to be ringing for Porsha Williams!. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé, businessman Simon Guobadia has set a date for the wedding, with a bit of push from Williams' family, of course. "I did not [have a date], and everything kind of blew up online. My grandmother, of all people, got word. She was like, 'That man wants to marry you, what are you going to do?' She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention, and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family," Williams told Extra at the People's Choice Awards.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Former Bachelor Winner Reveals Why Couples Who Get Engaged On The Show Don’t Usually Last

Bachelor Nation has suffered a number of breakups this year — Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark and Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes being the latest to split — continuing a discouraging trend regarding the longevity of The Bachelor franchise relationships. Very few couples have been able to maintain a lasting marriage after getting engaged on the ABC dating show with its pressure-cooker process, and the woman behind one of The Bachelor’s rare success stories has an idea about why that is.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Claims Wife Christine Is 'Full of Bulls--' in Sneak Peek

Kody Brown and Christine Brown couldn't come to an agreement about COVID-19 safety precautions before their November split. In a sneak peek of Sunday's new episode of Sister Wives shared by Entertainment Weekly, the then-married couple gets into it when Christine questions why Kody is allowing fellow wife Robyn's nanny into the home, but won't let their daughter, Ysabel, over to see her sisters.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Star Joins 'Married at First Sight' Franchise, But Now How You Think

House of Payne star Keshia Knight Pulliam joined Lifetime's Married at First Sight franchise, but not as a star on the show. The former Cosby Show star has signed on to host Married at First Sight: Afterparty. The talk show will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11 p.m. ET right after the two-hour premiere of Married at First Sight Season 14.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Vicki Gunvalson Slams Ex As A ‘Fame Whore’ After He Gets Engaged 3 Months Post-Split

Former ‘RHOC’ star Vicki Gunvalson threw major shade at her ex, Steve Lodge, after learning he’s already engaged to another woman. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t seem to be too phased by ex Steve Lodge‘s engagement news. Just hours after PEOPLE revealed that Vicki’s former fiance had gotten engaged again — just three months after their split — she reacted by throwing some shade his way.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Grazia

Married At First Sight Star Reveals Odd Rules They Had To Live By During Filming

Married At First Sight UK babe Amy Christophers has spilled the tea on the odd rules couples had to follow while filming the show and we’re LIVING for them. We were truly obsessed with MAFs UK when it returned to screens this summer and a bunch of couples made a lifelong commitment to each other in the ultimate dating experience. We had commitment ceremony showdowns, an engagement and secret DM drama.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Meghan King Said She Felt Like She Was ‘Married for a Million Years’ Before Cuffe Owens Split

Happier times — or a sign of trouble? Meghan King reflected on how settled she felt with husband Cuffe Owens just weeks before announcing their split. “We feel like we’ve been married for a million years (thanks to marrying later in life and with a lot of history and, well, kids) so a two month anniversary staycation was called for,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on December 3. “We sent the kids to stay at grandma and grandpa’s, we got a hotel 3 miles from our house, and I slipped into the pajamas I’ve been waiting to wear for a special occasion.”
MLB
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Jamie Otis Reveals 19-Month-Old Son Tested Positive for COVID-19

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner's Christmas is going to look a little different than they expected after 19-month-old son Hendrix tested positive for COVID-19. The Married at First Sight star, who met and married her husband on Season 1 of the show, revealed on Instagram Sunday an update on Hendrix's health after taking him to the hospital last week because of "another seizure."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

68K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy