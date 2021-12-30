Holiday decoration winners in Spring Lake Heights

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The third-annual Spring Lake Heights 2021 Holiday House Decorations contest winners competed in three categories and won coupons donated by local restaurants.

The Maccanico family took home the award for Best All-Around house with their colorful lights and displays on Pitney Drive.

The Solinski family on Allaire Road won the category of Winter Wonderland, but according to the family the credit goes to their 10-year-old son Patrick, who won a $50 gift card to Heights 27 Bar and Grille for his work in capturing the winter feeling with candy canes and snowflakes.

The Smith family was able to capture the Christmas Spirit and take home the prize for their festive interpretation of the holiday.

“As a kid, my favorite part of Christmas was driving around seeing everyone’s Christmas lights. I started a few days before Thanksgiving, and before you knew it, I had about 6,000 lights which took around eight hours of work, all around the property,” said Bryan Smith.

“We always enjoy this time of year, and having a friendly competition with our fellow neighbors never hurts to keep the Christmas spirit alive. This time of year, my family (Mckenzie, Ryleigh, and Teresa) always refer to me as Mr. Griswold…just wait till next year,” he said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

