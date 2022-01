ADRIAN — The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is in Lenawee County and has been since before Christmas. The Lenawee County Health Department (LCHD) said Wednesday evening that it had been notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) of two Lenawee County residents with confirmed cases of the omicron variant, a news release said. One of the residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 22, while the other tested positive on Dec. 23. ...

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO