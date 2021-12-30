ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Practice 12/29 – Roster Moves + Danault skates, Quick/Petersen, Back to Identity, Durzi, WJC

By Zach Dooley
LA Kings Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Kings returned to the ice this morning at Toyota Sports Performance Center, with a lighter group on hand for today’s skate. Joining the team was goaltender Cal Petersen, in his second skate back with the Kings, as well as center Phillip Danault, who took his first practice back. Petersen...

lakingsinsider.com

LA Kings Insider

Practice 1/4: Alignment, Durzi in, Maatta out, Penalty Shot vs. Shootout, Wolanin’s growth, Kaliyev

The Kings continued on their stretch of three straight days without a game this week, as the group continues to gear up for Nashville on Thursday. Speaking with Todd McLellan, yesterday, he talked about Monday as being the “get everyone back into it day.” The Kings held meetings in advance of practice where they talked about, and watched, certain elements of their game and then went out and worked on those things on the ice.
NHL
98online.com

Seattle Kraken fan called a hero after noticing Canucks staffer’s cancerous mole during game

(From CBC.CA) A Seattle Kraken fan is being praised as a hero — and awarded $10,000 — after helping the assistant equipment manager of the Vancouver Canucks identify a cancerous mole on his neck in the middle of a game. The incident occurred on Oct. 23, in the Kraken’s first-ever home game in Seattle. Nadia Popovici, a 22-year-old Seattle resident originally from Canada, was sitting behind the Canucks bench that day when she noticed an irregularly shaped mole on the back of staffer Brian (Red) Hamilton’s neck.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
The Independent

Hockey fan saves team manager’s life by flagging cancerous mole on his neck from audience mid-game

During an NHL game in October, a 22-year-old alerted Brian Hamilton, an assistant equipment manager for the Vancouver Canucks, that the mole on his neck could be cancerous. She typed a message on her phone and placed it against the plexiglass to gain Mr Hamilton’s attention.After the game between the Canucks and the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, got over, Nadia Popovici waved several times and when Mr Hamilton finally got her attention, he read out the message she had typed on her phone.“The mole on the back of your neck is possibly cancerous. Please...
NHL
LA Kings Insider

REIGN FINAL – Reign 3, Condors 2 (OT) – Hajt, Byfield, Sparks

The Ontario Reign (15-6-2-1) used a furious comeback in the third period to force overtime and secured a victory on a game-winning shot by Quinton Byfield, defeating the Bakersfield Condors (8-8-3-3) at Toyota Arena by a score of 3-2 Sunday afternoon. Forward Samuel Fagemo had the tying goal with less...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sandiegogulls.com

Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:. Recalled forwards Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Bryce Kindopp, Vinni Lettieri, Danny O’Regan and Buddy Robinson, and defenseman Greg Pateryn from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
NHL
LA Kings Insider

One man’s COVID Protocol is another man’s opportunity?

As the saying goes, one man’s COVID Protocol is another man’s treasure. The LA Kings season thus far has been plagued by lineup absences and the need for other players to step in and step up in their place. Now, this is not a storyline unique to the Kings. Every team around the league is dealing with COVID Protocol this season, with superstars and depth players alike missing time all throughout the NHL, forcing teams to adapt and adjust.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
NHL

Hischier Skates, Hamilton Has Surgery | INJURY REPORT

Devils captain Nico Hischier (lower-body) skated on his own Wednesday and could return to the lineup Thursday when New Jersey hosts Columbus. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton underwent surgery for a broken jaw and will be out of the lineup indefinitely. "Nico was back this morning. Skated lightly on his own," head...
NHL
Kilgore News Herald

St Louis Blues Practice & Family Skate

On the beat: Coldest game in NHL history? No sweat for Post-Dispatch photographer. There is cold, and there is actual cold, and last weekend's Winter Classic was the latter. Here's how photographer Colter Peterson managed.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

Quinton Byfield feeling good after leading Reign to overtime win Sunday

The first three months of the season haven’t gone as planned for Quinton Byfield, but his most recent moment was easily the high point. On Sunday afternoon, skating with the Ontario Reign, Byfield’s game-winning goal in overtime capped off a late comeback, one that saw the Reign erase a 2-0 deficit in the third period.
NHL

