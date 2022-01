Location: HAR East, Cat Adoption Colonies, Cat Colony Room 4 East Campus. Tiger is grrrrrrrrreat! He's even better with his buddy, Pumpkin. This dynamic duo are the best of buds are can't wait to go to their new forever home together. Tiger can be a bit shy and scared but he shows his true bravery when he's with his pal. Tiger is unsure of this new world but he seems to remember how to cat properly when he watches Pumpkin. Come meet these two today!

2 DAYS AGO