ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Man leads Bernalillo County deputies on a dangerous chase

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDSXI_0dYh6U5I00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing several charges after crashing into a Bernalillo County deputy during a dangerous chase. Bernalillo County deputies say they spotted 31-year-old Rudy Gonzales driving erratically along Atrisco around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. They say he was blowing through stop lights and even crossing into oncoming traffic nearly hitting other cars.

Story continues below

Several deputies began chasing him and they ended up in the Sierra Ranch Neighborhood at Gibson and Delgado. At one point, he stopped abruptly causing the deputy to crash into the back of his car. A deputy then performed a pit maneuver — seeing he was still trying to rev his engine and turn the steering wheel, officers then pinned the vehicle.

Gonzales now faces several charges including battery on a peace officer. Gonzales has a long criminal history dating back to 2014 that includes child abuse, shoplifting, and aggravated battery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Traveling nurse working in Albuquerque targeted by thieves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A traveling nurse who came all the way from North Carolina says this could be her last stint in Albuquerque after falling prey to thieves. What they took, was essential to her livelihood. Tammy Harris was just five days away from the end of her eight-week contract in Albuquerque when she found […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

3 facing charges for stolen vehicles found in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies found a cluster of stolen vehicles in a wooded area and arrested three people at the scene. Jeremy Foreman, Kimberly Chavez and Pedro Morales Bustos were taken into custody on Sunday. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a man who says […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man suspected in series of armed robberies released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man police believe could be linked to about a dozen robberies is out of jail while he awaits trial. So far, Zechariah Crane is charged with three armed robberies around Albuquerque just after Thanksgiving at a Smith’s, a Target and a Walmart — making off with around $1,500. Investigators believe Crane […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

APD provides details on Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting involving teen suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department provided some details in the Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting that took place at the Villa Hermosa Apartments near Coors Blvd. and I-40. APD held a news conference on Tuesday. The department previously reported that the incident started around 7:30 a.m. when officers were notified of shots fired near the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
KRQE News 13

Man charged in New Year’s Eve party homicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police arrested a man they say killed a guest at this New Year’s Eve party. Joaquin Sanchez, 18, is charged with second-degree murder and negligent use of a deadly weapon. They say he and a 17-year-old were arguing during a party at Sanchez’s home. During the fight, he shot the teen […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Shoplifting#Atrisco#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Woman found dead in northeast Albuquerque apartment building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in a northeast apartment building Sunday. Officers found a dead woman around 10:00 a.m. at the Dorado Apartments at 11800 Montgomery Blvd. APD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death. The names of the victim or any suspects are unknown at this time. No other information has […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Questions about possible sentencing emerge in Washington Middle School shooting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are some questions about the sentence a 13-year-old could face if found guilty of murdering a classmate. Juan Saucedo Jr. is accused of shooting 13-year-old Benny Hargrove at Washington Middle School in August after Hargrove confronted him about bullying other students. Related coverage Family, friends honor Washington Middle School student Bennie […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Year’s Eve death deemed a homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque that happened on New Year’s Eve. Albuquerque Police Department responded around 4:40 p.m. Friday at a home at 1013 Maggies Ave. to calls of what witnesses said appeared to be a person unconscious, visible through a window. According to an APD press release, when […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque homicides break record set in 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is breaking records, seeing more than 100 homicides this year. The record was set in 2019, with at least 80 homicides recorded. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, as of Dec. 27 they have a total of 108 homicide cases for the year, and 112 homicide victims. Then, there’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Help available to sign up for BeWellnm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is giving people the chance to review their options under the state Health Insurance Exchange. Open enrollment for BeWellnm ends January 15. Representatives will be meeting with people on Wednesday to review insurance options. They will be able to tell you if you are eligible for low-cost insurance or big […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy