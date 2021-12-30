Man leads Bernalillo County deputies on a dangerous chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing several charges after crashing into a Bernalillo County deputy during a dangerous chase. Bernalillo County deputies say they spotted 31-year-old Rudy Gonzales driving erratically along Atrisco around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. They say he was blowing through stop lights and even crossing into oncoming traffic nearly hitting other cars.

Several deputies began chasing him and they ended up in the Sierra Ranch Neighborhood at Gibson and Delgado. At one point, he stopped abruptly causing the deputy to crash into the back of his car. A deputy then performed a pit maneuver — seeing he was still trying to rev his engine and turn the steering wheel, officers then pinned the vehicle.

Gonzales now faces several charges including battery on a peace officer. Gonzales has a long criminal history dating back to 2014 that includes child abuse, shoplifting, and aggravated battery.

