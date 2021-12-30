ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Mater Dei Holiday Classic returns for 34th year

By Randall Parmley
 6 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A holiday tradition returns to the west side of Evansville. The Mater Dei Holiday Classic features some of the best high school wrestling teams in Indiana and Kentucky.

“Really a tournament that is held in high regard throughout Indiana. This year we have ranked teams such as ourselves and Union County from Kentucky,” says Mater Dei Athletic Director Joe Herrmann. “You have kids that are going to get tested individually, which is what everyone wants to do to hopefully get them ready for the state tournament.”

The event runs through Thursday.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2021)

