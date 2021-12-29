Alexandria man accused of attempted kidnapping in Catahoula Parish

Alexandria police arrested an Alexandria man on a charge of attempted kidnapping related to an incident that occurred on Christmas Day at a convenience store in Catahoula Parish.

Henry James Johnson, 36, of Alexandria, was arrested by Alexandria Police Department detectives on an active warrant from the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office. He's charged with one count of attempted kidnapping.

Johnson was previously arrested by APD on Sept. 30, and charged with one count of second-degree battery, one count of failure to register as a sex offender and contempt of court regarding a September incident in Compton Park. Johnson’s bail was set at $100,000 at that time, and he was released on bond a short time later.

After Johnson was arrested Wednesday, he was booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office jail. Catahoula Parish deputies arrived and transported him to the Catahoula jail.

