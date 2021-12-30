Benny The Butcher Checks Fans Worried About His Def Jam Deal
By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
6 days ago
It was just over a month ago that Snoop Dogg revealed that Benny The Butcher signed a new deal with Def Jam. The Buffalo rapper would go on to share a video that showed him inking his name on the dotted line, and with a new...
No one had a run in 2021 like Papoose. Ahead of his supposed retirement, the rapper emerged with a new project every single month, proving that he's not one to mess with when it comes to punchlines. Among the releases included a plethora of bangers including, "Thought I Was Gonna Stop" ft. Lil Wayne from September.
Snoop Dogg is sparing no expense to show the world his vision for Def Jam Records. On Friday (December 31), the D-O-Double-G and Def Jam executive consultant debuted the Algorithim movie, an hour-long combination of music videos from the project featuring artists such as 2021 HipHopDX Rising Star Blxst, Dave East, Fabolous and more.
While on tour with Dave East, fans of up-and-coming singer Steven Young got a surprise announcement. Dave East announced he was signing RnB singer from New York Steven Young. Steve garnered attention from TV shows like The Voice and America's Got Talent but didn't pursue them because he didn't want to expose certain aspects of his life. Many have coined Steve as a musical genius, the new R. Kelly. Steven also sings, produces, and freestyles all of his music which is beyond talented; it's a god-given gift. Dave East has a record label distributed by Def Jam called FTD, and Steven Young will be the first artist signed to that label. The duo has already collaborated on songs like "Dolla and a dream," "Take It All," and Grey Poupon. Other record labels are already clambering to get their hands on the young hitmaker.
The self-proclaimed herbalist has been sharing his wellness journey for some time, but not everyone is taking NLE Choppa seriously. The Memphis native has made it clear that his legacy isn't just about his music, but his impact in helping his peers with maintaining healthier lifestyles and sobriety. However, after he tweeted that he could help people acquire nature breast enhancements and BBLs, people trolled the rapper.
Is Kanye West reuniting with Scarface? It definitely looks that way. Newly surfaced video features the Donda rapper working in the studio with his former collaborator by his side. Though there’s no sound, the clip shows Ye enthusiastically playing the piano while Scarface nods his head to the beat. It’s unclear if Kanye was working on new material or if it was just jam session among friends.
Uncle Murda returned with his annual “Rap Up” on New Year’s Eve (December 31), which he says will be his last. Over a sample of Tony Toni Toné’s “Anniversary” single, Murda comes in swinging and proceeds to run through some of the biggest stories of the year.
The internet remains undefeated. A few short months after Fat Joe's beard stole the show during Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather's fight, the rapper is trending again. This time, people are talking about a new photo as hundreds of fans believe that Joe either painted his beard on or used a permanent marker to get the look.
Bobby Shmurda’s world changed forever with the release of his smash hit “Hot N-gga” in 2014, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is now 5x-platinum with over 777 million YouTube views. On Saturday (December 11), the Brooklyn rapper took to Twitter to...
Lil Durk lamented his frustration with "goofies" on Instagram, over the weekend, saying that he's tired of having to make them look tough. Durk didn't clarify any further as to who he was referring to. “I don’t say much but I’m tired of making goofies on our end look tuff...
Shaquille O'Neal has been in the news a lot for his hot takes about basketball. He recently blasted the Brooklyn Nets for recalling Kyrie Irving, stating that they do not need him. While his job as an analyst has been amazing, fans have continued to pay attention to the four-time...
Is Prince Jackson, Michael Jackson's son, infatuated with plastic surgery as well?. According to a source with the National Enquirer, the King of Pop's oldest son appears to be following in his father's bizarre footsteps by covertly getting a series of plastic surgeries. Friends of the renowned son are worried...
Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
JAY-Z won't be participating in a Verzuz battle anytime soon. During a recent Twitter Spaces conversation with singer Alicia Keys, the iconic rapper, 52, said "no one" can compete against him. "No disrespect... everyone's amazing. No one can stand on that stage with me. There's not a chance in hell....
Toward the end of his legendary "Knuck If U Buck" freestyle, Lil Wayne playfully shoots down the notion of anyone snatching the chain off his neck. "I'll be damned, mama, they know who I am, mama," he raps in the verse. "I'm still your little boy, but to them, I'm the man, mama."
It doesn't look as if Bow Wow will be slowing down anytime soon, so for any ladies thinking that they will be able to cuff him up, he recently shot down that idea once again. The rapper has been tied to several women in the industry from Angela Simmons to Ciara to Kiyomi Leslie to Joie Chavis to Erica Mena to Keyshia Cole to Blac Chyna, and while he came close to marriage, Bow admitted to The Breakfast Club that he isn't made for monogamy.
KIM Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance may be fresh, but the reality star is 'already talking about kids' with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson as estranged husband Kanye West remains 'in denial' about their relationship. Us Weekly reported in its latest print issue that the Keeping Up With the...
You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
2021 saw Soulja Boy take credit for what seemed like any and all trends in hip hop. The "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper claimed he was the first rapper to do seemingly everything any other rapper has ever done. In May, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper on YouTube. In July, he checked Lil Uzi Vert, who claimed he was the first rapper to purchase a planet, and said he had a planet "a long time ago," and likened himself to Elon Musk. In August, he said he was "the first rapper with Kim Kardashian," and three months later, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper to receive an apology from Kanye West.
There hasn't been much popping off this holiday season on the music and entertainment news cycle, so it makes sense that a two-year-old photo of Ja Rule and his son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., is going viral on social media. The photo, taken from Jeffrey's high school graduation in 2019, shows the young man standing next to his mother and father and fans are circulating the image, noting how much Jeffrey looks like his dad.
