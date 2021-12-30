Benny The Butcher Checks Fans Worried About His Def Jam Deal

While on tour with Dave East, fans of up-and-coming singer Steven Young got a surprise announcement. Dave East announced he was signing RnB singer from New York Steven Young. Steve garnered attention from TV shows like The Voice and America's Got Talent but didn't pursue them because he didn't want to expose certain aspects of his life. Many have coined Steve as a musical genius, the new R. Kelly. Steven also sings, produces, and freestyles all of his music which is beyond talented; it's a god-given gift. Dave East has a record label distributed by Def Jam called FTD, and Steven Young will be the first artist signed to that label. The duo has already collaborated on songs like "Dolla and a dream," "Take It All," and Grey Poupon. Other record labels are already clambering to get their hands on the young hitmaker.

2 DAYS AGO