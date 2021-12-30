ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold weather can be dangerous for pets

By Greg White
 6 days ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Cold weather can be dangerous for animals.

Sidewalks can painful on paws.

Older pets or those with arthritis may have difficulty on uneven ground.

That’s why it is important to know your pets limits so they stay safe and comfortable.

“Much like us, you know, you gotta bundle up if you’re going to be going outside and it’s uncomfortable to be staying out there for a long time. Much like with our pets, if they have exposed, their ears are exposed or anything, we don’t want to keep them outside too long,” said said Central State Animal Hospital veterinarian Douglas Kratt.

At night, consider bringing your pet indoors to sleep as animals are at risk for frostbite just like humans.

The American Veterinary Medical Association has more tips here.

