Cherokee County, TX

Mayo Clinic data shows Cherokee COVID numbers to be much less than neighboring counties

By Jay Neal sports@jacksonvilleprogress.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdYmz_0dYh4kBc00
Source - cdc.gov

Cherokee County's latest COVID-19 numbers are much more favorable than those of the neighboring counties, according to data compiled by the Mayo Clinic.

In Cherokee County, the rolling average (as of Dec. 26) of new cases per day for the past week was 1.6, or 3.0 per 100,000 people — the national average is 35.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

Houston County ranked second to Cherokee with 2.6 new cases per day and 11.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Next was Rusk County, checking in with 5.4 newly diagnosed cases each day and 10.1 cases per 100,000.

Henderson County's numbers were 8.3 new cases per day and 10.3 cases per 100,000.

Both Nacogdoches and Smith counties were at the high end of the range.

Nacogdoches County had 10.9 new cases per day and 16.6 new cases per 100,000, while Smith County averaged 25.3 new cases a day and 11.2 cases per 100,000.

The Mayo Clinic figures include both the delta and omicron variants and other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The Mayo Clinic tracking data is used to identify hot spots around the nation.

