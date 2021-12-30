ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Publix to offer eligible workers paid parental leave

By Robert Pandolfino, The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtJda_0dYh4DFl00

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — Officials at the Publix grocery store chain say that they will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents.

The Florida-based company said Wednesday that eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, starting with the new year.

Hillsborough deputy finds homeless man looking for food, gives him something to eat, drink

“Publix is committed to being a great place to work, and we frequently review our benefits to continually offer a comprehensive package to our associates. We’re pleased to share beginning Jan. 1, 2022, we’ll offer paid parental leave for eligible full- and part-time associates to take time off with pay within the first year after the birth or adoption of a child,” a Publix spokesperson told WFLA

The privately-held, employee-owned company has 225,000 workers at almost 1,300 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Publix didn’t offer details on how much paid time off new parents would get.

The new benefits come as retailers across the U.S. are facing a worker shortage and trying to retain employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Food & Drinks
Lakeland, FL
Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Lakeland, FL
Business
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Leave#Food Drink#Hillsborough#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFLA

WFLA

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy