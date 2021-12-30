ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Tompkins County rejects CDC guidance on shorter quarantine lengths, wants more information

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynhMM_0dYh2UE800

The Tompkins County Health Department is rejecting guidance issued by the CDC this week, reducing the isolation time for health care and other “essential” workers who test positive for COVID-19.

Spectrum News reports the county wants to hear more guidance before reducing the quarantine time from ten to five days. The CDC issued the revised guidance this week after research showing that people are most contagious from one to two days before the onset of symptoms to two to three days afterwards. This is the guidance Tompkins County health officials are giving residents for now:

  • Regardless of vaccination status, isolate yourself immediately from others in your household
  • Isolation guidance continues to be to isolate from others for 10 days after the positive test result or the onset of symptoms, whichever occurs first
  • For those who self-test, isolate immediately, complete a Self-Test Report, and follow the instructions on the Self-Test Website.

If you were exposed to the virus by close contact:

  • Quarantine guidance continues to be 10 days following the day of potential exposure
  • Maintain distance from others in your household and monitor yourself for symptoms
  • Those who are fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms do not need to quarantine

Find more information on quarantine and isolation guidance HERE.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 3

guest
6d ago

Liberal areas love covid fear and control. Nothing man has done has made this virus any better. There's more deaths now with more of the population vaccinated. I'm not anti vax and am fully vaccinated (or at least I was) but don't believe in this one.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tompkins County, NY
Government
County
Tompkins County, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Health
The Daily Telegram

Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus reported in Lenawee County

ADRIAN — The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is in Lenawee County and has been since before Christmas. The Lenawee County Health Department (LCHD) said Wednesday evening that it had been notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) of two Lenawee County residents with confirmed cases of the omicron variant, a news release said. One of the residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 22, while the other tested positive on Dec. 23. ...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Quarantine#Android#Spectrum News#Isolation#The Self Test Website#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

Rochester Regional Health has closed 19 facilities since the COVID-19 pandemic began

Rochester Regional Health has announced the temporary closure of its Immediate Care center in Penfield. The Daily Messenger reports that brings to 19 the number of Rochester Regional facilities that have closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In the Finger Lakes, the list includes the Clifton Springs/Newark, Seneca Falls and Sodus Laboratory Service Centers.
ROCHESTER, NY
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas County chapter co-chair: We need health care for all

Karen Baker: Legislation could create publicly funded, privately delivered systemIn this time of COVID-19, never has it been more important for us to have a universal, single-payer health care system in America. Vaccinated or not, people who have had COVID are experiencing huge health care bills and possibly long-term costly ramifications even when they recover. I see people who have health insurance through their employers who still can't afford the co-pays and deductibles when they need care. So, they don't go to the doctor, which exasperates their health issues. How did we become a country that cares so little about...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ABC6.com

A Rhode Island hospital utilizes asymptomatic COVID-positive staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE)- Healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19 were on the job at Elanor Slater Hospital this week, after Rhode Island approved the practice amid staffing shortages. “Due to staffing constraints, and consistent with the recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Rhode...
CRANSTON, RI
UPI News

CDC advisory panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 booster for adolescents

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted Wednesday to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shot for 12-to-15-year-olds. The decision brings the U.S. government one step closer to approving the vaccine booster for adolescents, which requires a final OK by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

63K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy