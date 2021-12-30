ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Ask and ye shall receive, Cayuga County lands state-run COVID-19 testing site

 6 days ago
It was persistence on the part of Cayuga County officials that led to one of 13 state COVID-19 testing sites to be located in Moravia.

Cayuga County Legislature chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman tells the Citizen county officials had been asking for one of the sites for quite some time. Last week, a state official contacted her about locating one of the sites in Cayuga County. State officials said a Cayuga County site could also serve as an additional option for residents of Cortland and Tompkins Counties.

McNabb-Coleman then reached out to officials in Moravia, who said the Fire Department had enough space and parking to host a site. The Moravia test site will be open for the next two months Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10-4 and Saturday 9-3. It will be closed New Year’s Day.

Governor Kathy Hochul says there are plans to open more state-run testing sites.

