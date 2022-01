Authorities in Bangladesh have bulldozed over 3,000 Rohingya shops in the last month calling them “illegal”.In a statement to AFP, the country’s deputy refugee commissioner Shamsud Douza confirmed the figure and said that the “illegal shops” had been cleared as “the number of Rohingya is increasing”.“And they need shelters. We are already building sheds on the premises,” he added.While Mr Douza said that relief groups were ensuring the refugees were still getting daily necessities, members of the Rohingya groups said that the shop owners are struggling to survive.“Rohingya families are large and the amount of food ration given to them...

