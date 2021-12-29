ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions get D'Andre Swift back at full speed but Jared Goff sits out with a knee injury

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The first Detroit Lions practice injury report of the week offered up some really promising news but also a healthy dash of problems.

The good news: RB D’Andre Swift was a full participant in practice for the first time since the week before injuring his shoulder in the Lions’ Thanksgiving loss to Chicago. Swift has been nursing the injury but is expected to play in Sunday’s game in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Also returning at full speed — OLB Julian Okwara, who has missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

And then there’s the bad news…

Starting quarterback Jared Goff did not participate due to a knee injury. Goff suffered the injury in Week 15 on one of three personal fouls called against the Arizona Cardinals defense. Goff briefly left the field but returned. He missed last week’s game on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fullback Jason Cabinda was also missing with his knee injury. Cabinda was injured in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta and is not expected to play in Week 17.

There was only one player listed as limited. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin worked through a shoulder injury for part of practice.

It’s a much smaller list than we’ve seen from the Lions all season, though it does not include any players currently on the IR or reserve/COVID-19 lists.

On that front, OT Matt Nelson and WR Trinity Benson each returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus was also removed from the COVID-19 list, though he remains out for the season and on injured reserve.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

