Two men indicted in Norwood murder of Shakim Lewis-Johnson

NORWOOD, Mass. — Two men were indicted for murder Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Shakim Lewis-Johnson.

Johnson was leaving a friend’s home in Norwood on a Sunday afternoon in September when he was shot multiple times.

According to police, Anthony Loper-Feaster, 25, of Salem, and Ernest Payne, 27, of Cambridge were seen driving away from the scene.

Loper-Feaster was arrested in October and pleaded not guilty. Payne remains at large with an active search warrant for his arrest police said. Both men were indicted for murder by the Norfolk County Grand Jury on Wednesday.

“Norwood and State Police continue to work with our law enforcement partners to locate Mr. Payne and take him safely into custody,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.”

No further court date has been set yet according to the D.A.’s office.

