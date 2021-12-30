Donation push continues for Salvation Army of La Crosse County’s Red Kettle campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Salvation Army’s Bell Ringing effort is over, but its not too late to donate to the Red Kettle campaign.

Donations are still being accepted online .

You can also mail a check to the organization’s 8th Street offices.

The annual donation drive makes up about a third of the organization’s annual budget.

