Chenango County, NY

Chenango County holding booster clinic

By Jackie Gillis
 6 days ago

CHENANGO COUNTY, NY – As COVID numbers continue to rise in Chenango County, a booster clinic will be held tomorrow.

The Chenango County Health Department is hosting it at its South Plaza Clinic Site.

This will be a Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster clinic.

Starting in January, Pfizer boosters will become available for anyone sixteen and older.

The Health Department is encouraging anyone that is far enough removed from the last dose to get the booster.

To register for the clinic tomorrow, go to http://CO.Chenango.NY.US .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

News Channel 34

Gov. Hochul on COVID: ‘We are not in a good place’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a COVID-19 briefing Monday morning from SUNY Brockport’s Rochester Educational Opportunity Center facility downtown where she updated New Yorkers on the new pandemic metrics, the state’s approach to new CDC guidance for quarantine length, and more. COVID in NY “We are not in a good place,” Gov. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News Channel 34

Assemblywoman Buttenschon discusses priorities for 2022 Legislative Session

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As the new year begins, we spoke with Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon about her priorities and expectations for the 2022 Legislative Session. “I’ve prioritized my bills to approximately 12 bills that i would consider priorities for our area and i will work diligently to ensure that they get through committee and on […]
POLITICS
