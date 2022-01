EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers in El Dorado County remain without power as the utility company continues their work under heavy snow conditions. Some Pollock Pines homeowners like Dennis Ownes have decided to take the phrase "your friendly neighbor" to the next level by shoveling snow out the way for his neighbors so they can get to the pharmacy. Retirees and the elderly make up the majority of the population at the Whispering Pines apartments.

POLLOCK PINES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO