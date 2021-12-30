Lakers: Why A Second Russell Westbrook-For-John Wall Trade Would Be Insane

A most unpleasant rumor has been circulating in the dark recesses of the Internet lately, folks. One that points to a total lack of creativity when it comes to conceptualizing cool NBA trades, and perhaps points unfavorably to how creatively bankrupt this reboot-oriented culture has truly become.

That's right, there is chatter of a second Russell Westbrook-for-John Wall trade. As you'll no doubt recall, the first such transaction was itself maybe a marginal success. The odious $133 million contract of oft-injured ex-All-Star point guard John Wall and a future lottery-protected first-round draft pick were sent from the Washington Wizards to the Houston Rockets in exchange for the $132.7 million contract of the considerably more durable, then-current All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook ahead of the coronavirus-shortened 2020-21 NBA season.

The Ringer and HoopsHype both floated the concept of a second Russ-for-Wall transaction with totally straight faces on Monday. This is an absolutely insane idea and makes zero sense for either side.

Wall played half a season in Houston and was fitfully productive, though he was merely a shadow of his past All-Star self. Westbrook started off slowly, but cranked things up to 11 just in time for a concerted playoff push with backcourt running mate Bradley Beal. The Wizards would fall 4-1 in a first-round 2021 playoff series against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, a typically Westbrook-ian fate. But hey, at least they got there, which is more than you could say for the Rockets, who by the end of the season were more or less openly tanking games. In the offseason, the Wizards quickly washed their hands of Westbrook, turning the final two years of the veteran's bloated deal into significant role player depth. A healthy Wall has yet to play a game for the Rockets this season, in an apparently agreed-upon move to sit Wall until Houston could find a trade partner.

Sure, the fit is cleaner, primarily because Wall is a better player without the rock in his hands and a much better spot-up three-point shooter (Wall has converted 39.4% of his catch-and-shoot triples, whereas Westbrook has connected on just 32.1% of comparable looks, according to NBA Advanced Stats).

That said, John Wall is just an appreciably worse player at this point in their respective careers than Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is a poor off-ball player, an inscrutable late-game decision maker, and an atrocious volume three-point shooter. But he's also played in every game, warts and all, this season. John Wall, signed to an atrocious maximum contract, is being held out by his own club because the Rockets are apparently hoping to trade his contract for some kind of asset, and he's of no use to them if he incurs yet another long-term injury. Wall is so brittle that the Rockets are more or less expecting the 31-year-old to get hurt, should he lace up his sneakers this season.

Lower body injuries started wreaking havoc on the athletic 2010 No. 1 draft pick during his age-27 season, 2017-18. Including that year, Wall has missed 230 out of a possible 343 regular season games and counting. The 6'3" point guard out of the University of Kentucky had been a five-time All-Star prior to his health issues.

When he was available for Houston during the 2020-21 NBA season, Wall proved relatively effective, at least on offense. Across 40 games (all starts), he averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists (but also, uh, 3.5 turnovers), 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks a game. This season, Westbrook has played in all of the Lakers' 35 games, averaging 19.8 points, 8.2 assists, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals a night. He is shooting a decent 45.5% from the field, a sub-par 31.5% on 3.6 looks from three-point range, and a lackluster 64.6% on 5.6 free throws a night.

Wall is a much better off-ball player than Westbrook, and at his peak was an All-Defensive Teamer. But that was many moons ago. Wall may be a marginally more competent three-point shooter even now when he does play, but over the sum of their careers, Wall's three-point shooting (32.3% on 3.1 attempts) is pretty similar to Russ's (30.6% on 3.7 looks).

Were Wall an above-average (or, heck, at least average) three-point shooter overall, and were he able to stay on the court for more than 50% of a season, a deal might make sense. But Russell Westbrook, despite his flaws, is still a way, way better player. And why would the Rockets want another go-round with Westbrook? He was his typical head-scratching self during what looks like his final All-Star year, his lone one in Houston, during the 2019-20 season.

Would the Rockets want to sit Westbrook like they have Wall, hoping to land another deal for him? Would they try to play him, even though his basic competence would easily elevate their on-court product to a possible play-in team and hurt their tanking efforts this season? Would John Wall's knees and heels hold up under the extensive minutes he'd be expected to play for LA?

Yes, Wall in a vacuum could be a marginally better fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis than Russell Westbrook has proven to be. And yes, their contracts match. But Russell Westbrook is the better player, and it's not even close. And at least you can actually count on him to suit up for a full season. A deal would be too risky, and run contrary to the goals of either team this season.