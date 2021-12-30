Tony Khan Teases One More Possible AEW Surprise In 2021

Former AEW producer Keith Mitchell was a recent guest on the Talk Is Jericho podcast. During the interview, he revealed when the idea of AEW was first brought up to him. “First of all I got a phone call from several different wrestling friends. You know, kind of hung out at the Red River Saloon after hours at Impact for years. Kaz and Chris Daniels both called me, ‘hey, you should talk to this guy.’ You know the wrestling business,” he told Jericho. “There has been a rich person that’s going to come in and change the business every six months like clockwork.”

