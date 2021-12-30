ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan Teases One More Possible AEW Surprise In 2021

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW airs its New Year’s Smash episode of Dynamite tonight, and Tony Khan says he may have a last 2021 surprise on the show. Khan posted to Twitter on Wednesday to hype tonight’s show,...

Big Swole details reasons for AEW departure, Tony Khan responds

Big Swole on her podcast said that a lack of diversity and structure led to her and AEW mutually deciding to part ways. On her Call In podcast (h/t Fightful), Swole discussed how the structure within the company seemed to be “a little off”, pointing out the lack of time for women and new talent coming in.
Tony Khan Teases Another Top AEW Signing

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan says a “dream signing” is coming soon to AEW. Khan spoke to Josh Woods of Z100 in New York City this week and was asked if there are any dream signings coming to AEW, and if so, if they are a North American talent.
Tony Khan Announces AEW Beach Break Date & Location

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed during an interview with Brandon Walker on Rasslin that AEW Beach Break will take place on January 26th in Cleveland, OH at the Wolstein Center. The promotion previously confirmed that a Dynamite event would take place at the venue on this date, but it was...
Tony Khan Says A “Dream Signing” Of His Is Coming To AEW Soon

AEW President Tony Khan is teasing a “dream signing” who currently resides in North America and will be coming to AEW “pretty soon.”. During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Z100, Khan was asked if he had any “dream signings” that were coming and he replied with the following,
AEW Wrestlers Respond To Tony Khan’s Controversial Comments

It was going to get people talking. AEW has been a complete game changer in the wrestling world and that has been a good thing. The company is led by President Tony Khan, who has been a force in wrestling since he entered the industry. However, like everyone else, Khan is going to have some controversial moments. That was the case last week and now we are seeing the response.
Powerhouse Hobbs shares statement in support of AEW, Tony Khan

For the second time since AEW head Tony Khan's controversial tweet in response to criticism from former roster member Big Swole on diversity issues, current roster member Powerhouse Hobbs released a statement in support of both Khan, chief legal council Megha Parekh, and the company. Hobbs wrote the following Monday...
Former AEW Producer Recalls Meeting With Tony Khan And Showtime

Former AEW producer Keith Mitchell was a recent guest on the Talk Is Jericho podcast. During the interview, he revealed when the idea of AEW was first brought up to him. “First of all I got a phone call from several different wrestling friends. You know, kind of hung out at the Red River Saloon after hours at Impact for years. Kaz and Chris Daniels both called me, ‘hey, you should talk to this guy.’ You know the wrestling business,” he told Jericho. “There has been a rich person that’s going to come in and change the business every six months like clockwork.”
NZo On How He Would Handle Tony Khan Unlike “The Kids” At AEW

Former WWE Superstar nZo Amore was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, he talked about the differences between himself and the AEW roster. nZo went on to claim that he would punch Tony Khan if he needed to. “Do you know what the difference between me...
Mick Foley Talks Recent Interactions With AEW President Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley built a career on matches and moments that had an effect on the wrestling business. While speaking with Thunder Rosa, Foley explained why he was never worried about the “oohs and ahhs” of wrestling. “I was always a believer in the impression...
Will Hobbs Issues Statement Addressing Criticism Of AEW’s Diversity

Will Hobbs has spoken out to issue a statement addressing criticism of AEW’s diversity in its roster and crew. As you likely know, the topic of diversity in the company became a hot topic over the weekend after Big Swole addressed her exit from the company noting that she had concerns about the company’s lack of structure as well as its diversity both in front of and behind the camera.
