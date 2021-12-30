ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Limited practice Wednesday

 6 days ago

Bolden (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday. Bolden has been managing a...

FanSided

Cancer survivor Brandon Bolden having career year with Patriots

Perhaps one of the most amazing stories of the 2021 New England Patriots is the resurgent season for role player Brandon Bolden, who is having his best campaign as a professional with his 32nd birthday nearing on January 26. What’s all the more amazing is that Bolden revealed in an Instagram post on the morning of Dec. 30, with additional comments to the media that afternoon, that he had had cancer in 2018 and feared that his career might have been over.
