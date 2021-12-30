Try These Cannabis Drinks During Your ‘Cali Sober’ Dry January

Sometimes, retro is a good thing. But when it comes to ordering drinks in "fingers," it's a big old signal to bartenders that you're not who you say you are. The ever-so-unscientific unit of measurement dates way back to Old West saloons, says Westworld. People would use the bartender's fingers to indicate how much liquor they desired (two fingers' width is more than one, for example). However, it's a pretty inconsistent system that has been largely panned for obvious reasons. Nowadays, if a person asks for one finger (in a non-ironic fashion) they'll get a ¾-inch pour, which is about an ounce. This helps the bartender to know exactly how much to pour, and also how much to charge.

RESTAURANTS ・ 21 DAYS AGO