Arctic blast coming in over night, more snow expected

(WSAZ) - It’s been a while since the ice storms of early 2021, and probably needed to take every bit of that time to get that bad taste out of our mouths, but now here we are about a day away from what is shaping up to be the first area-wide snowfall of 2022.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A significant winter storm is forecast to hit the Inland Northwest on Wednesday night and last through most of the day Thursday. Spokane, North Idaho, and most areas of eastern and northern Washington could see the largest dump of snowfall in a single event this season.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More snow on the way for Thursday night. Timing the start of the snow is key for temperatures and how much snow we will see. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER NIGHT and MORNING for snow Thursday night and Friday morning for icy roads and delays early Friday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region.
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event.
First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
DENVER(CBS)- Wind ahead of Colorado’s next snow maker managed to reach hurricane force again in the mountains, foothills and adjacent plains of the Front Range!
The extreme winds have weakened a tad ahead of our next shot at big moisture. Several ingredients are coming together for a quick Arctic Blast of cold and snow. On the weather map we have another atmospheric river of moisture and two storm systems pushing into the northern Rockies.
The brunt of this storm will hit Wyoming but, northern Colorado will get a good shot of heavy snow and colder temperatures. With some of that snow making it’s way into the Denver metro area.
There are Winter Storm Warnings posted for the northern and central mountains of the state thru noon Thursday. Some areas could see 1 to 2 feet of snow with a few isolated areas near Rocky Mountain National Park reaching near 3 feet!
The Denver metro area, I-25 corridor will see snow by afternoon with several inches expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Snow is expected by the end of the week for all of Pennsylvania. || Download the WGAL app | Get location-based alerts | Closings and Delays ||. "Light snow develops Thursday night into Friday morning, but it wraps up by sunrise. I’m thinking just a couple of quick inches overnight and it’s out by the Friday morning commute. But, your Friday morning commute will be impacted by this storm system as we dig out there. And we’ll see some blowing and drifting snow on Friday as winds pick up," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira.
Forecasters continue to air concerns about icy conditions Wednesday morning, as a late-week snowfall comes into focus. The Lehigh Valley region is included in a winter weather advisory in effect from 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday due to freezing rain expected, the National Weather Service said. “Very slippery sidewalks, roads...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning for parts of Maryland as some of our communities could get a round of freezing rain.
The advisory—which covers all or part of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties—will be in place from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
It was issued because freezing rain could leave behind a glaze of ice, creating hazardous road conditions for drivers during their morning commute.
That’s not the only system worth keeping an eye on either.
WJZ is also tracking a storm...
Storm Team 4 is eyeing the potential for another winter storm late Thursday into Friday that could drop up to 4 inches of snow on parts of the tri-state area, including New York City. Snow is expected to start falling in spots late Thursday, but the bulk of it is...
Arctic air will continue to sit over the region this week bringing with it an extended period of bitterly cold temperatures, frigid wind chills, and periods of snow. Best chance for accumulating snowfall will be Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of southern Montana and will remain in effect until Friday morning.
ST. LOUIS – Wednesday will be a cold and breezy day with highs only in the 30s. The next system comes in Wednesday night bringing the area some snow. Accumulations will be light. 1-2” is possible. This could impact the morning commute on Thursday. The area will be...
UPDATE as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday... UPDATE as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday... With about 31 hours to go until first flakes, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of New Jersey for tomorrow night's snow event. It runs from 10pm Thursday to 10am Friday. And, for now, does not include the immediate coast nor northeastern New Jersey.
Another Arctic Blast is on the way! Get prepared again for bitter cold temps and strong north winds to greet you starting late Wednesday Night. Before sunrise Thursday you can expect north winds 20 to 35 mph, with temp dropping into the teens from OKC north to 20s to the south. Wind chills will drop to near zero if not below zero across northern OK and probably just above zero in southern OK. Not much if any moisture with this system. A few areas of light snow / flurries across north and northeastern OK possible. The cold will last into Friday morning and then milder temps with south winds as we head into Saturday. There’s another front coming in Saturday Night into Sunday but not as strong. Stay tuned to the weather and take precautions for extreme cold. Don’t forget your pets!
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - If you are traveling over Snoqualmie Pass today, officials ask to delay your trip a day, as travel conditions have gotten treacherous. Washington State Department of Transportation expects several feet of new snow by Thursday, but conditions have already caused major traffic problems, leading to on-and-off closures of the pass due to spinouts and crashes.
