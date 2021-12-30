Arctic blast coming in over night, more snow expected

DENVER(CBS)- Wind ahead of Colorado’s next snow maker managed to reach hurricane force again in the mountains, foothills and adjacent plains of the Front Range! Credit CBS4 The extreme winds have weakened a tad ahead of our next shot at big moisture. Several ingredients are coming together for a quick Arctic Blast of cold and snow. On the weather map we have another atmospheric river of moisture and two storm systems pushing into the northern Rockies. Credit CBS4 The brunt of this storm will hit Wyoming but, northern Colorado will get a good shot of heavy snow and colder temperatures. With some of that snow making it’s way into the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 There are Winter Storm Warnings posted for the northern and central mountains of the state thru noon Thursday. Some areas could see 1 to 2 feet of snow with a few isolated areas near Rocky Mountain National Park reaching near 3 feet! Credit CBS4 The Denver metro area, I-25 corridor will see snow by afternoon with several inches expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO