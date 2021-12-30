ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Arctic blast coming in over night, more snow expected

 6 days ago

WHSV

Another round of snow on the way

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More snow on the way for Thursday night. Timing the start of the snow is key for temperatures and how much snow we will see. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER NIGHT and MORNING for snow Thursday night and Friday morning for icy roads and delays early Friday.
HARRISONBURG, VA
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Blast Of Snow Oozing Into The State

DENVER(CBS)- Wind ahead of Colorado’s next snow maker managed to reach hurricane force again in the mountains, foothills and adjacent plains of the Front Range! Credit CBS4   The extreme winds have weakened a tad ahead of our next shot at big moisture. Several ingredients are coming together for a quick Arctic Blast of cold and snow. On the weather map we have another atmospheric river of moisture and two storm systems pushing into the northern Rockies. Credit CBS4 The brunt of this storm will hit Wyoming but, northern Colorado will get a good shot of heavy snow and colder temperatures. With some of that snow making it’s way into the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 There are Winter Storm Warnings posted for the northern and central mountains of the state thru noon Thursday. Some areas could see 1 to 2 feet of snow with a few isolated areas near Rocky Mountain National Park reaching near 3 feet! Credit CBS4 The Denver metro area, I-25 corridor will see snow by afternoon with several inches expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4  
DENVER, CO
WGAL

Snow expected Thursday night into Friday morning for Pennsylvania

Snow is expected by the end of the week for all of Pennsylvania. || Download the WGAL app | Get location-based alerts | Closings and Delays ||. "Light snow develops Thursday night into Friday morning, but it wraps up by sunrise. I’m thinking just a couple of quick inches overnight and it’s out by the Friday morning commute. But, your Friday morning commute will be impacted by this storm system as we dig out there. And we’ll see some blowing and drifting snow on Friday as winds pick up," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Winter Weather Advisory For Wednesday Morning, Plus More Snow On The Way?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning for parts of Maryland as some of our communities could get a round of freezing rain. The advisory—which covers all or part of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties—will be in place from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. It was issued because freezing rain could leave behind a glaze of ice, creating hazardous road conditions for drivers during their morning commute. That’s not the only system worth keeping an eye on either. WJZ is also tracking a storm...
BALTIMORE, MD
KULR8

Arctic Air & Snow Accumulation

Arctic air will continue to sit over the region this week bringing with it an extended period of bitterly cold temperatures, frigid wind chills, and periods of snow. Best chance for accumulating snowfall will be Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of southern Montana and will remain in effect until Friday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 WOBM

NJ winter weather update, part 2: More snow coming Thursday night

UPDATE as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday... UPDATE as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday... With about 31 hours to go until first flakes, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of New Jersey for tomorrow night's snow event. It runs from 10pm Thursday to 10am Friday. And, for now, does not include the immediate coast nor northeastern New Jersey.
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Next Arctic Blast still on track for late Wednesday Night into Thursday!

Another Arctic Blast is on the way! Get prepared again for bitter cold temps and strong north winds to greet you starting late Wednesday Night. Before sunrise Thursday you can expect north winds 20 to 35 mph, with temp dropping into the teens from OKC north to 20s to the south. Wind chills will drop to near zero if not below zero across northern OK and probably just above zero in southern OK. Not much if any moisture with this system. A few areas of light snow / flurries across north and northeastern OK possible. The cold will last into Friday morning and then milder temps with south winds as we head into Saturday. There’s another front coming in Saturday Night into Sunday but not as strong. Stay tuned to the weather and take precautions for extreme cold. Don’t forget your pets!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
q13fox.com

Traveling over Snoqualmie Pass? Officials say delay your trip, due to road conditions

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - If you are traveling over Snoqualmie Pass today, officials ask to delay your trip a day, as travel conditions have gotten treacherous. Washington State Department of Transportation expects several feet of new snow by Thursday, but conditions have already caused major traffic problems, leading to on-and-off closures of the pass due to spinouts and crashes.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA

