COVID testing company gets condemned for missing customer appointments

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – As demand for COVID-19 testing across Southwest Florida grows, one Palm Beach County-based company is offering mostly-free at-home testing services.

Many users said they depended on BeeperMD to bring them peace of mind or clearance for international travel. But instead, they were left frustrated and disappointed when a rep never showed up at the time of their appointment.

BeeperMD’s motto is “Urgent Care to Your Home”. Its website advertises free PCR COVID tests, rapid antigen tests, rapid Flu tests, and more.

Priscila Siano said she turned to the company last week ahead of her trip to Brazil. When no one showed up to her home, she only had a few hours to find a pharmacy that could test her.

“I spent an hour and a half, two hours driving trying to figure out where I could go to get a test,” she said

“I started crying because I was like what am I going to do now because you can’t get appointments that easily at CVS or Walgreens,” she said.

Instead of the free service, she thought she would get from BeeperMD, she ended up paying almost $300 for two rapid tests at a pharmacy in Immokalee.

In October Huma Malik said her sister-in-law used the service from Cape Coral with minimal issues. When her husband felt under the weather last weekend and wanted to get tested, Malik signed up for a rapid test appointment for last Monday.

“It would have been convenient just for them to come to the house and have him tested. It was an excellent service while it was working,” she said.

Malik said she received radio silence from the company too.

“I just think it’s very irresponsible at this point. Especially when people are trying to get tested,” she said. “If they’re not available, they should just shut down their site.”

Siano and Malik both did not give the company any money. Others online said they’ve paid BeeperMD for premium testing services and are now seeking refunds.

BeeperMD got its start in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach County. A spokesperson said many of their clinicians are located across Florida and usually administer 10-20 tests a day. The company said right now about 30 percent of their corporate office contracted COVID-19 in addition to several clinicians.

On top of that, the spokesperson said as a small business, the recent spike in demand for testing has overwhelmed their systems and some users are unable to receive automated appointment cancellation text messages.

BeeperMD still encourages you to use its services but warns that appointments are not guaranteed at this time.

BeeperMD’s released this statement: