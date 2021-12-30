ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New dating method has romantics hopeful for 2022

By Geoff Harris
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – This new year, exercising and getting into better shape aren’t going to be the only popular resolutions.

More and more people are prioritizing romantic relationships heading into 2022 and some are even trying out new methods in order to find their perfect match. One is called ‘dry dating.’ “So a dry date is a date that does not include alcohol,” said Shan Boodram, a sex & relationship expert from Bumble.

A practice rapidly growing in popularity, dry dating is pretty simple. When out on a date don’t drink any alcohol.

“So more people are saying ‘you know what, I don’t need to drink on a first date’ and that is new since the pandemic,” Boodram said.

In order to make things a little more transparent, the dating app Bumble is making it easier for those people who don’t want to drink to let potential matches know they’re stance on alcohol.

“Bumble has badges and so badges are a way of telling people you got to know this about me if you want to get to know me and sober is one of the most used badges,” Boodram said.

An etiquette expert located in Southwest Florida, Evelyn Cannata tells us she thinks dry dating is a good practice to develop.

“Unless you know your limit and can stick to it, which unfortunately doesn’t usually happen, dry dating is a really great idea. It really is. Particularly that first date,” Cannata said.

For many, alcohol tends to affect your decision making which can be a negative thing when you’re trying to get to know someone. “The list is long and varied with what alcohol can do to your focusing, your vision and your behavior,” Cannata said.

While there is a time and place to have that drink, Cannata recommends it not be right off the bat. “I mean there’s time to have that glass of wine, that’s great, that’s wonderful, but not that first date. Maybe not even the second date,” Cannata said.

