Border agents frustrated and disappointed by policies

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Miami Herald

Seven migrants were held captive at Texas home, border agents say

Several migrants were held against their will at a home in Harlingen, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release. The Harlingen Police Department received a call about 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 from a Guatemalan migrant, who said that he and others were being held at the house, the news release said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Border agents pick up migrants from Turkey

IMMIGRATION
IMMIGRATION
floridianpress.com

Ashley Moody Blasts Biden's 'Disastrous' Border Policies

In an appearance on the Fox News Channel, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R-FL) blasted the Biden Administration over its, "disastrous" border policies that have led to direct illegal immigration to the state of Florida. Attorney General Moody claims to have long predicted that these policies implemented by the Biden...
IMMIGRATION
foxsanantonio.com

Border patrol agents find unaccompanied children

DEL RIO, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector discovered unaccompanied migrant children ages six and twelve on Wednesday. According to the agents, the two children who were siblings were trying to cross the river in the morning. Over 40 migrants have drowned in the Fall...
DEL RIO, TX
Fox News

'The Five' react to nightmare of drivers stranded on I-95

TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for a national divorce between Republican and Democratic states

Republican Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has suggested Americans who move from states where voters have chosen to elect Democrats should be denied the right to vote if they move to Republican-leaning states as part of a “national divorce” that would provide for the breakup of the United States. Ms Greene, whose home state of Georgia once unsuccessfully tried to secede from the US so wealthy Georgians could continue to own Black people as slaves, made the incendiary suggestion on Wednesday in a tweet responding to a separate comment suggesting that “transplants” from so-called blue states should be “actively discriminat[ed]” against...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

