TEXAS, USA — Texas non-profit Carter BloodCare, says there is a need for more blood transfusions for patients in North, Central and East Texas. "The need becomes critical when blood donations don't keep pace with patient transfusion demand. This means the community blood supply can only meet the needs of local patients for less than one day," Carter BloodCare stated on a Facebook post on their page.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO