Broome County COVID-19 numbers, 12/29/21
Here is your Broome County COVID-19 daily update.
The number of active cases continue to rise, with today’s total being at 1,911.
144 of those cases are new.
101 people are currently hospitalized.
And two new deaths are being reported today, making the total 457.
